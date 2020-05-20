Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Ask Bob: Is It Possible To Withdraw Money From A Pension Under The CARES Act?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Question

I am retired and receive a pension from a police and firefighters pension. Under the CARES, am I allowed, to withdraw from my pension during the COVID-19 time?

Answer

Rick Fingerman, CFP®, CDFA®, CFS®, CCPS™
Rick Fingerman, CFP

If you have a pension but aren't currently receiving benefits from it, then generally, no, a withdrawal can’t be made, says Rick Fingerman, CFP, CDFA, CCPS, managing partner of Financial Planning Solutions. “If that is the case, I'd say no as a pension is not the same as a retirement plan like a 401(k),” he notes.

Jim Werner, CFP
Jim Werner, CFP

Jim Werner, CFP, vice president of Halliday Financial, recommends you contact the human resources benefits office or pension plan coordinator. “Each pension plan is different, and although the CARES Act provides guidance to help people with financial hardship, the pension plan would need to be amended by the plan trustees to accommodate the reader’s request.”

Werner also notes that the pension is one benefit, and there’s also the possibility that you may have access to a defined contribution retirement plan such as a 457, 401(k), or 403(b) retirement plan. “The CARES Act provided guidance for plan trustees to make changes to the withdrawal and loan rules,” he notes. If there is a need for a distribution, you should also ask the plan trustees or HR benefits office if your employer changed the withdrawal or loan rules for these types of accounts.

Got questions about Social Security, Medicare, retirement, investments, or money in general? Get answers. Email Robert.Powell@Maven.io. Kim McSheridan assisted with this report.

Comments

News & Commentary

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Senate Aging Committee to Pursue Policy Solutions to Devastating Toll…

Robert Powell, CFP®

The SECURE Act Changes RMD Start Date For Surviving Spouses

The SECURE Act made changes to the rules that surviving spouses must follow for rolling over a deceased spouse’s individual retirement account.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Is It Possible To Convert Your RMD Into A Roth IRA?

You Can't Convert Your RMD Into A Roth IRA. But You Might Able To Contribute The RMD To A Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Steps To Take If Your Employer Stops Matching Your 401(k) Contribution

Certified financial planners detail the actions to take if your employer has stopped matching your contribution to your 401(k) plan

Robert Powell, CFP®

IRS publishes FAQ coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.

The Cares Act provides for special distribution options and rollover rules for retirement plans and IRAs and expands permissible loans from certain retirement plans. The IRS published answers to 14 of the most frequently asked questions.

Robert Powell, CFP®

What is the employee retention credit?

The employee retention credit helps employers to retain employees during this time of economic uncertainty.

Retirement Daily

The best and worst states for military retirees

What are the best and worst states for military retirees transitioning back to civilian life?

Retirement Daily

Suspension of Required Minimum Distributions for 2020 Provides a Window for Roth Conversions at Lower Income Tax Rates

The CARES Act suspended required distributions from defined contribution plans and IRAs for 2020. This allows many IRA owners who would otherwise have had to take distributions to do Roth conversions at lower income tax rates. IRA owners whose required distributions are waived for 2020 should consider whether Roth conversions would be beneficial.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How to Build a Sleep-at-Night Retirement Portfolio

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor George Padula says being disciplined and diversifying broadly can help you to sleep better and your nest egg to grow.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Millennials Likely Won't Fare Better Economically Than Their Parents

Government Accountability Office: Economic mobility for millennials in the U.S. may be limited.

Retirement Daily