Consider Your Future Living Location before Deciding Whether to Contribute to a Traditional or Roth IRA

By Jim Werner

Deciding whether to contribute to a traditional or Roth IRA? Consider your future living location.

Mark lives in New York City and plans to retire to Texas in four years. He is fortunate to have a pension and Social Security benefit that will cover his essential living expenses during retirement. Mark plans to work part time to cover discretionary expenses, vacations, and increase his savings in retirement.

While working, Mark is also considering a Roth IRA to provide a future source of triple tax-free income (no federal, state, or local tax). Tax-free withdrawals sound great, but it may not be in Mark’s best interest.

Roth contributions use after-tax dollars. Mark is paying federal tax plus an 8% state and local tax to fund the Roth account. If Mark stays in New York, the Roth makes sense since he can then make future withdrawals to avoid the 8% state and local tax. Mark is paying New York an extra 8% tax today in order to enjoy a future tax-free income in Texas.

Consider this alternate scenario: If Mark lived in Texas and was planning to retire in New York, then a Roth would be a great planning option. As a resident Texas taxpayer, he could fund a Roth IRA without any state or local tax. He completely avoids the 8% state and local tax on both sides of the transaction.

A tax-free withdrawal from a Roth account always sounds good, but consider your current and future tax rates before funding a Roth IRA. A Roth may be more favorable for someone moving from a state with a low (or zero) income tax to a state with a higher rate. A retiree moving from a highly taxed state to a state with a lower (or no) income tax rate should run the numbers to see if a Roth IRA is appropriate.

