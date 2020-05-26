Retirement Daily
Ask Bob: How To Check On The Status Of Your Economic Impact Payment

Robert Powell, CFP®

Question

I was told to use the non-filers tool in order to receive my stimulus check, so I submitted it with my direct deposit information on April 12. I receive Supplemental Security Income and now I’m still waiting for my stimulus check. I don’t understand why.

Answer

The process for sending and receiving stimulus checks has certainly been a long, bumpy road, notes Mindy Cleaveland, CFP, ChSNC, with Modera Wealth Management.

Mindy Cleaveland, CFP

“If you did not have to file a 2018 and 2019 return and you are eligible for this payment, using the Non-Filers tool was the first step,” she says. “The deadline for non-filers who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was April 22nd, so the good news is that you submitted your information prior to that date.” This deadline also applies to those collecting Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, and Veteran Affairs (C&P) benefits.

The not-so-good news, she notes, is that there have been delays in processing the payments overall. “The government released an announcement on April 16th with an update on expected timelines,” Cleaveland says. For those collecting SSI and VA benefits, payments are scheduled for mid-May so it is likely you will be receiving yours in the coming weeks. This is expected to come to you through direct deposit or by mail, as you normally receive your SSI benefits. If you are receiving the check by mail, the wait time may result in a few more weeks or even a couple of months.

In the meantime to track your payment, Cleaveland recommends using the IRS Get My Payment tool. Logging in to this tool will tell you the status of your payment. They note that you will see a “Payment Status Not Available” message until your payment is scheduled. “Though the timing is far from ideal, everyone who is eligible will receive the payment in due time,” assures Cleaveland.

