Assessing Your Memory as You Age: What’s Normal, What’s Not?

By Dr. Sandra Timmermann

Studies show that Americans consider Alzheimer’s to be one of the most dreaded diseases. It’s right up there with cancer and strokes. It’s not surprising, as Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease which, at the present time, has no cure. That’s a scary thing for most of us. If we are over 60, or have aging parents who are, any small lapse in memory can get us to question whether it’s a sign of Alzheimer’s or simply a matter of normal brain aging.

It’s important to separate out diseases of the brain from the natural brain trajectory. Alzheimer’s is a disease and it is not a normal part of the aging process. While it is true that the older we become, the more likely we are to develop the disease, it is not inevitable. According to the Alzheimer’s Association and other sources, 5.8 million people over age 65 have Alzheimer’s disease out of 48.2 million, about one in 10. However, the odds of developing it doubles every five years beyond age 65, so for those 85+, it’s likely that four in ten will have the disease.

While the statistics don’t lie, we should not be fearful or jump to conclusions when we find ourselves occasionally forgetting things. Most of us are probably experiencing normal changes in the brain.

What is Normal Brain Aging?

Our memory and how quickly we learn new things are not quite what they used to be. Perhaps you’ve noticed a few of them. You can’t recall a favorite movie title, a person’s name, or what you were looking for when you went into another room in your house. A few minutes later, you do remember. Psychologists define learning as acquiring new skills, and memory as retention of knowledge. As the brain ages, the less positive news is that short term memory declines. Also, It takes longer to retrieve information, and we are subject to inaccurate memories. On the positive side, long-term memory remains relatively stable, vocabulary scores increase with age, and decision-making expertise improves.

Older people continually learn new things throughout their lives if they have healthy brains, but there are some differences between older people's brains and younger people's brains. They do not have the same capacity they did when they were younger to process novel information. It is probably why it takes older people unfamiliar with the nuances of technology a long time to learn new computer skills. And memorizing lists or remembering rote facts and figures become more difficult. Where older people shine is in something called “crystallized intelligence” – using the skills and strategies they have acquired over a lifetime to problem solve, to make decisions, and to grow.

They have a leg up because of their ability to see the big picture and the practical experience which they’ve acquired throughout their lives. And, as in any age group, we can’t forget individual differences among individuals in their intelligence, learning ability, and memory. That’s true with both young and old.

There is a tendency to assume that because people are older they are less capable, they can’t keep up and are not as good at making decisions as younger people. This is what gerontologists might call the ageism trap. These generalizations are far from the truth and age discrimination has not been eradicated in the workplace, despite studies that show the value and the expertise that older workers bring to the table. If the brain is healthy with no disease, older people continue to be good at decision making, are able to learn and analyze complex information, and are fully capable of staying in the game. Their styles and their learning speed may have changed over time but their capacity to excel, to solve problems, and to think strategically – assuming they were that way when they were younger – remain intact well into their 70s and beyond.

Diseases of the Brain

There are, of course, people who are not so fortunate and who will develop severe cognitive impairment. Alzheimer’s disease is what most people think of but there are other forms of degenerative brain diseases such as Lewy body dementia and vascular dementia that affect older people. The symptoms are somewhat different but the outcomes are similar.

As defined by the National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks. Its characteristics are a loss of cognitive functioning and changes in behavior and personality, ultimately resulting in the inability to handle day to day activities such as cooking a meal, getting dressed, and making appointments.

The large majority of cases occur as a result of the aging process, and for many, symptoms begin to appear as early as age 60 or 65. Younger people are not totally free and clear. A small percentage can also get the disease. The progression tends to be gradual beginning with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Those with MCI might forget which word to use, have difficulty paying bills, and experience some personality changes, for example, being more quiet than usual in group settings. As the disease progresses, a person’s memory loss and confusion get worse, they are unable to learn new things, and often do not recognize family members or friends.

There is some good news. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s and severe cognitive impairment, there is evidence that lifestyle and environment as well as genetics all factor in. Research is underway at the National Institute on Aging on the impact of good health practices, staying fit, and preventing other diseases such as diabetes or heart conditions.

Normal Aging or Dementia?

While a true assessment can only be done by a neurologist or other clinician, we do wonder whether our memory problems are normal or whether we are showing symptoms of something more serious. Here are some tips to help make a personal assessment:

Missing a monthly payment occasionally, forgetting what day it is but remembering it later, or misplacing things and then finding them are typical of age-related changes in the brain and nothing to be worried about.

Losing things and being unable to find them, confusion with time, place, or season, difficulty having a conversation and inability to keep finances straight and manage money are red flags.

If your brain is healthy and you misplace your car keys, when you find them, you know that you need them to start your car. People with dementia might lose the keys, put them in an inappropriate place like a refrigerator and then have no idea why they are there and what they are supposed to be used for.

Many of us may not have a perfect sense of direction, but people with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s get confused. They might not find familiar places like grocery stores and get lost trying to find the way home.

We may tell the same stories to friends once in a while, but those with the disease may repeat themselves over and over again in a short time span.

Lately, there has been an increasing focus not only on physical fitness but also on brain fitness. Lifestyle choices such as a good diet, physical exercise, and mental stimulation all appear to contribute to a healthy brain. This is good news for many of us who are still actively employed or doing consulting work, are involved with our communities and our families. Boomers are generally healthy and engaged and see themselves as contributors to society. They are the generation that has redefined what retirement is all about—an active, rewarding stage of life. This bodes well for keeping our brains fit and healthy well into our 60s, 70s, and beyond.

About the author: Dr. Sandra Timmermann is a nationally-recognized gerontologist with a focus on retirement and business. Sandy was a vice president at MetLife and founder of the MetLife Mature Market Institute, the company’s focal point on retirement research and thought leadership, and has held senior positions with the American Society on Aging, AARP and SeniorNet. She received the 2019 American Society on Aging Award for her leadership in the aging field, and is a 2019 recipient of the Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award. A phased retiree herself, she now writes the financial gerontology column for the Journal of Financial Service Professionals, is a senior fellow at the Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement, and consults with Equitable on retirement and aging. Email: sandratimmerman1@gmail.com. Website: Timmermannconsulting.com.