Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Who qualifies for a coronavirus-related distribution?

That's the question recently posed by a Retirement Daily reader:

"I qualify for a COVID withdrawal due to lost revenue/canceled contracts but I can’t find the answer as to whether the amount I can withdraw is limited to the amount of the annual damage suffered.

"I know the limit is $100,000 but if I have lost $20,000 in revenue in 2020 does that mean that only $20,000 would qualify for the three-year special treatment (spreading taxes out and rolling the money back into the IRA).



"PPP loans were very specific to how much you could borrow.



"The consequences of taking out $100,000 and finding out later that only $20,000 qualified would be really disastrous.



"Hope you can answer this question since my future ex tax advisor couldn’t."

According to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, explains who is eligible for a coronavirus-related distribution.

A coronavirus-related distribution is a distribution that is made from an eligible retirement plan to a qualified individual from January 1, 2020, to December 30, 2020, up to an aggregate limit of $100,000 from all plans and IRAs.

And the amount of the distribution is not limited to the amount of lost revenue or income, Levine said.

According to the IRS, the distributions generally are included in income ratably over a three-year period, starting with the year in which you receive your distribution. And, in general, you may repay all or part of the amount of a coronavirus-related distribution to an eligible retirement plan, provided that you complete the repayment within three years after the date that the distribution was received.