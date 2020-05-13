Are Taxpayers Required to File Form 8606?

Question: There are some of us who still file their taxes, even though the net result is a zero balance, nothing owed and nothing in refunds. It is my understanding that we are required to include the IRS Form 8606 (Nondeductible IRA Contributions).

As I recall, when we made several years' nondeductible contributions to our traditional IRAs in the 80s we had to maintain records in order to make adjustments to our IRAs upon retirement and mandatory distributions from our traditional IRAs.

These adjustments help reduce the taxable portion of our RMD (required minimum distribution). Nevertheless, our taxable income amount is not enough to require filing a tax return.

Are we required to continue filing an entire return or can we just file Form 8606?

Answer: If your income is not high enough to require you to file a tax return but you are required to file Form 8606, the IRS advises that you sign Form 8606 and send it to them at the same time and place you would otherwise file a tax return, advises Randy Abeles, CPA, a member of the American Institute of CPAs Personal Financial Specialist Credential Committee.

Randy Abeles, CPA

Abeles adds, “There is no need to file a tax return as well since you are not required—just be sure to include your address, your signature and the date on Form 8606.”

