APTC Expanded in the Inflation Reduction Act

Inflation Reduction Act's Impact on Obamacare and APTC
Hear from our expert about the Advanced Premium Tax Credit's three-year extension.
One of the biggest responses to the COVID-19 pandemic was the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act. Once signed into law, it expanded the Advanced Premium Tax Credit — also known as APTC — which lowers health insurance premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums for people using healthcare.gov.

Because of lifted COVID-19 restrictions and the government's push to go back to how things were before quarantine, APTC was set to expire at the end of this year. However, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, and this will extend APTC for three additional years.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said that this could be beneficial to people of all ages. “[Y]oung families, for example, who are just starting out may have a limited income but want to have health insurance for their young children, can access the APTC,” Oh said. “[People] who are preparing for retirement now have some stability as far as their planning, because health insurance is such a large cost item for those persons who are not yet eligible for Medicare, but are considering retirement, perhaps even before Medicare age.”

This extension begins immediately in 2023 and will go through the end of 2025. The open enrollment period for individual health insurance will begin on Nov. 1, 2022, and end on Jan. 15, 2023.

inflation-reduction-acts-impact-on-obamacare-and-aptc
