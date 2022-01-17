The World’s Top 10 Places to Retire in 2022

InternationalLiving.com‘s 2022 Global Retirement Index — the 31st annual from the magazine—examines 25 safe, good-value destinations beyond the U.S. or Canada, to identify where a retired couple can live a comfortable, carefree life on as little as $2,000 a month worldwide.

What are the world’s top 10 retirement destinations? According to InternationalLiving.com's just-released 2022 Global Retirement Index, the world’s top 10 retirement destinations are:

Panama Costa Rica Mexico Portugal Colombia Ecuador Malta France Spain Uruguay

This is the 11th time that Panama has taken the top spot in InternationalLiving.com’s Annual Global Retirement Index.

According to a press release, InternationalLiving.com uses a vast network of on-the-ground editors and correspondents around the world to create an annual Index, which is designed to be a tool for potential ex-pats trying to find the place that’s right for them. The Index, according to the release, is built of statistics and informed by real-world, practical, on-the-ground intelligence, experience, and opinion provided by International Living’s contributors based around the globe. Across 10 categories, readers can compare and contrast countries in terms of their cost of living, housing, healthcare, retiree benefits, and more.

“This Index is designed to be a cheat-sheet of sorts, to help point people toward the spots that might make the most sense for them overseas,” Jennifer Stevens, International Living’s Executive Editor, said in a release.

Why Panama?

“Some say the only constant in life is change,” says Jessica Ramesch, IL Panama Editor, said in a release. “But after more than 15 years in Panama, I’ve found that some of the best things in life remain the same. It’s no surprise to me that this tiny powerhouse has—once again—taken the number one spot in International Living’s Annual Global Retirement Index. Start with Panama’s geographical position and climate. Just a three-hour flight from Miami, it’s perfectly positioned between North and South America, on a narrow isthmus between the Pacific and the Caribbean. It’s warm and tropical, but completely outside the treacherous hurricane belt.”

In addition to the climate, Ramesch noted another benefit to living in Panama. “All legal residents are entitled to 20% off prescription medications if they’re of “pensioner” age,” she said. “And the threshold is low—just 55 for women, 60 for men.”

International Living’s complete 2022 Annual Global Retirement Index, including more information on the winner and the other nine countries that made it into the top 10—as well as the individual rankings in all 10 categories for all 25 countries included—can be found at: The World's Best Places to Retire in 2022.