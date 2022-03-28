By Marie Stevenson

As my 80th birthday approached, I wanted to celebrate not with a party, but with something different and special. As a long-time home exchanger, throughout the years I have been able to take each of my eight grandchildren on trips to Europe with very moderate expense. This has been incredibly rewarding, but I never had the opportunity to travel solo with each of my three children, who are now in their fifties. What if I were to celebrate this milestone in my life with a trip to a locale of their choice, all expenses paid? We call this SKIing: Spending Kids' Inheritance! There's nothing like enjoying your hard-earned money while sharing the joy of togetherness.

Let's face it, how much alone time have you had with each of your children as they traveled through adulthood, building their careers and raising children? Let me guess: very little. Especially if they have chosen to live a distance from you for many years.

What if you could expand upon your relationship as adults, conversing without interruption, gaining more understanding of each other and having some downright fun! So, I raised the question and was met with an enthusiastic "yes," and not just from my children but each respective spouse, as well!

When I mentioned the possibility of a safari to my oldest son, my daughter-in-law jumped on the idea, telling me that this was something he had always wanted to experience but it was not her thing. In one day, she found a travel agent who specialized in safari trips and we were off and running.

My daughter, who is divorced and working as a hospice social worker with a lower income than her brothers, jumped at the chance to visit Italy and Sweden where she had forged relationships with my home exchangers who had consequently invited her to visit.

My youngest son expressed an interest in visiting Belgium to explore breweries, which his long-suffering wife fully supported having been introduced to more beer establishments than she cared to count!

I should note that I am widowed, so the one-on-one experience is predetermined. If you are fortunate to have a spouse, I would suggest that you choose which one should take the trip: mother/daughter, father/son, mother/son, father/daughter. I think there is a virtue to the one-on-one time that uniquely occurs as individuals, rather than couples.

Plan the trip and activities for what you are comfortable with, and what each child desires. This in itself could be an interesting conversation, and it will partly be determined by the locale your child selects (be sure it’s one you will enjoy, as well). Your child may choose a place you have already visited, but you can take them to a special place you enjoyed or try a different experience. My youngest son suggested a two-day stopover in London to schedule a Rock and Roll Tour, an alternative to the commonplace tourist sites I had previously experienced. My daughter wanted to visit the Amalfi coast and take a boat excursion to Capri, a trip I had attempted on a prior visit that was canceled due to bad weather. Planning is key and most likely scheduled around your child's work schedule.

A key consideration is your own limitations. The last thing you want is to be a burden, and this might be a concern for your child, as well. Keep your journey as easy as possible. This may be more expensive but worth it in the long run. Use direct flights as much as possible and book private transportation to and from your final destination. When booking tours be sure to leave time for rest. Plan for your health needs and pay for travel insurance. Travel light with carry-on luggage that you can handle yourself. Make sure you have the right attire and the right shoes. Train physically, preparing for more walking or climbing.

Decide on who pays for what. I paid for almost all the flights, transportation, hotels, tours and meals. Car rental should be considered only if necessary. Driving is an additional burden, particularly if driving on the “wrong” side of the road. Public transportation and Ubers are plentiful in most countries, and you both can enjoy a drink or two without worry. In booking hotels, be sure the rooms are big enough for two people, have two beds, and, when possible, book accommodations with two rooms. Togetherness can be overdone.

I found that it was important to recognize that my children were grateful for the experience but wanted to contribute, as well. The key is to accept their offer graciously. They would want to pay for a meal, Uber trips or tips along the way. In my experience, each child wanted to pay for a special treat to celebrate my birthday. My son scheduled a fabulous Michelin-star dinner in CapeTown, my daughter arranged an overnight stay at a fabulous spa in Rome. I would also add their biggest asset to me was their skill with technology. I could totally relax while they used their cell phone to take pictures, store documents, tickets, required forms, order Uber, navigate with the GPS and communicate with WhatsApp.

I also gained from experiencing their individual perspective during the journey. My son, a structural engineer, would bring my attention to architecture and design, features I might have overlooked. My daughter, a talented cook, would revel in the joy of finding new ingredients and unique recipes in the markets and restaurants. I would hope they benefited, as well, from my habit of engaging with people and building friendships with those we encountered.

After all is said and done, the intrinsic value of these adventures really accounts for the ultimate benefits of my decision. I found myself recalling details of my children when they were young: my son, the engineer, keeping a record of all the wildlife we encountered on safari just like he documented our family trips and my daughter, long over adolescent angst, now able to simply enjoy our time together, appreciating an adult friendship. I would hazard a guess that they also saw their mother in a different light, dispelling, perhaps, preconceived notions of an aging parent and instead seeing one able to navigate the world, willing to embrace new experiences and take risks.

Speaking of this, I turn to their individual responses to our experience. My oldest son wrote the following, “Mom took me on a legit 'bucket list,' to Africa... It was just the two of us with friends made along the way, enjoying life and strengthening our bond. The experience etched beautiful scenes in my mind and heart that will be with me forever. I just know that when she has passed on one day these treasures will be far more valuable to me than any monetary inheritance." My daughter wrote, "As someone who works in hospice care, I've learned time and time again the importance of relationships and time spent making memories with those you love. Money does not have the value of a relationship, a memory, time spent sharing, laughing, breaking bread together and experiencing different cultures. I'm so grateful that her decision includes me in her travels and I will never have to wish that I had spent quality time with her because it is happening now!"

Confident that I made the right decision, I am deep into planning the next adventure with my youngest son. We are already having great conversations as we work our itinerary, which will include London and Belgium in August. One more child with which to "SKI." I cannot wait and neither can he!

About the author: Marie Stevenson

Marie Stevenson is a retired New Hampshire Special Education Administrator who now resides on Cape Cod. She is the chairperson of the Mashpee Inclusion and Diversity Committee and a member of the League of Women Voters, Daughters of the British Empire, and Stein Collectors International. She has been active in home exchange programs for the last 25 years. She is the mother of three and grandmother of eight.