Learn how to spot, prevent and recover from identity theft during Identity Theft Awareness Week. Join free webinars hosted by the SSA and FTC on Jan. 30 in English and Spanish.

Has someone misused your Social Security number or other personal information to open new credit cards or utility accounts? Steal your tax refund? File fake health insurance claims? Pretend to be you when stopped by law enforcement?

These are all examples of identity theft.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 1 million reports of identity theft in 2023, and 2024 total numbers will likely be even higher.

During Identity Theft Awareness Week (Jan. 27-31), you can learn how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim. We are partnering with the FTC for 2 webinars on Thursday, Jan. 30, to help you better understand ID theft, avoid it, and, if necessary, recover from it.

The hour-long webinars are free. Click here to join the noon session or the 2 p.m. session in Spanish. Registration is not required.

We will join representatives from the FTC to discuss the following:

What is identity theft?

How does it happen?

How can you spot it?

What should you do if your identity is stolen?

You’ll also hear about free tools and resources to help you recover from identity theft. Visit IdentityTheft.gov to be guided through recovery steps for more than 30 types of ID theft.

You may also want to read our publication, Identity Theft and Your Social Security Number.

The FTC and its partners are hosting other events throughout the week with targeted information for service members, older adults, young adults, and business owners. Check out the schedule at Identity Theft Awareness Week.

Please share this webinar invitation with friends, family members, and others so they can learn about preventing and recovering from identity theft – and post it on social media.

We also encourage you to join us for our national “Slam the Scam” Day on Thursday, March 6. The annual event is put on by our Office of the Inspector General to raise awareness about scams. It’s part of National Consumer Protection Week, March 2-8. Visit our website in the coming weeks for a schedule of activities.