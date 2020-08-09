Newly Single and Not Quite Ready to Mingle

It is a fact of life these days that one out of two couples who get married will wind up getting divorced. Even though people are waiting longer because of careers or other reasons it still does not seem to positively affect the statistics. When divorce happens, we as planners have quite a job. We are hand holders, amateur psychologists, and provider of tough love if that is what the situation calls for. Our clients need straight talk regarding their finances.

My friend Cheryl was in a bad marriage. When we sat down to discuss planning and her situation she said to me very ominously, "Coming out of this divorce, one thing I know for sure is that he will never ever be able to support his daughter." She has been absolutely correct.