Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age.

The following factors were ranked across each of the 50 states: air quality, life expectancy, violent crime reports, environment quality, Medicaid spending and 65-plus population.

Best states to retire in:

RANK STATE 1 Washington 2 Minnesota 3 Massachusetts 4 Hawaii 5 Oregon 6 New York 7 California 8 Vermont 9 Connecticut 10 New Hampshire

Washington ranked as the best state to retire in America after ranking in the top ten for five out of the seven key factors. Washington had the second highest life expectancy in the whole country at 79.2 years.

The second best state to retire in according to the rankings is Minnesota which is the number one state in the country for social support. Social support can be broken down into a variety of factors including exercise, volunteerism and insurance to create a holistic ranking.

Massachusetts, which placed third in the rankings also ranked the third best state in terms of environmental quality.

Fourth on the list is Hawaii, ranked first in the country for air quality and life expectancy. Residents in Hawaii could expect to live up to 80.7 years on average.

Despite ranking at 27 for the number of violent crimes reported in 2021, Oregon scored well across the other categories to make it the fifth best state to retire in.

New York had the highest Medicaid spending out of every US state at 75.4 billion dollars in 2021 which helped to cement its place at number sixth on the list.

In seventh place came California, which has the largest 65-year-plus population in the entire country at 5.96 million.

Vermont has the second least amount of violent crimes reported in 2021 throughout the US. As well as this, Vermont has the eighth highest life expectancy in the country which helps to place it as the eighth best state to retire in.

Connecticut is the ninth best state to retire in the US. It ranked in the top ten for social support and life expectancy, however, Connecticut came in at number 33 when it came to air quality.

The tenth best state to retire in the US is New Hampshire. The Granite State has the twelfth best air quality in the US, as well as, ranking the tenth highest for social support.

A crucial factor considered in the social support ranking for each state is the number of uninsured. This number decreased in New Hampshire from 6.3% to 5.1% of the population between 2019 and 2021.

Worst states to retire in:

RANK STATE 50 Alabama 49 Tennessee 48 Oklahoma 47 West Virginia 46 Wyoming

Alabama is officially the worst state to retire in according to the data. It has the fourth worst life expectancy in the country at 73.2 years .It is also in the top ten when it comes to the states with the worst air quality with a score of 46.6. This score takes into account ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, and sulphur dioxide, for which Alabama has some of the highest levels in the country.

Tennessee and Oklahoma both ranked poorly when considering life expectancy. Tennessee has an average life expectancy of 73.8 years and Oklahoma is only narrowly better at 74.1 years.

The state of West Virginia was second to only Mississippi when it comes to the lowest life expectancy in the country at 72.8. This is 7.9 years less than the state of Hawaii.

Wyoming had the third least amount of violent crimes reported in 2021 – which include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault – with a total of 5,867 across the whole year. This is 459,636 fewer reported violent crimes than the state of Texas. Despite this, Wyoming ranked poorly in the other six categories which makes it one of the worst states to retire in.

A spokesperson for Global Residence Index said: “Retirement is a crucial stage of someone's life and choosing a place that is happy, healthy and safe is imperative. “There are hundreds of factors to be accounted for when it comes to living a positive and prosperous life, especially during retirement. Community, environment, safety and health are some of the vital factors to consider when choosing the best state to retire in. This data depicts an accurate representation of the places that will provide the best quality of life for the older generation.”