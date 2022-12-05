Skip to main content
Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies

As the year-end approaches, it's important to consider a variety of your planning needs. In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning.

Topics covered in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar:

Income Tax

  • Manage income tax brackets 
  • Ensure appropriate income tax withholding 
  • Evaluate state income/estate taxes 
  • Reduce AMT liability 
  • Lower taxable income for closely hold business owners 
  • Consider non-qualified deferred compensation

Investment Portfolios

  • Consider capital gains/losses 
  • Review strategies to avoid wash loss sales 
  • Consider executive compensation provisions 
  • Rebalance portfolios

Retirement Planning

  • Fund retirement accounts 
  • Contribute to health savings account (HSA) 
  • Fund Roth accounts for children 
  • Weigh Roth conversion 
  • Review beneficiary designations 
  • Take retirement account distributions 
  • Review benefit elections for Social Security and Medicare

Wealth Transfer and Legacy Planning

  • Make annual gifts 
  • Fund 529 plans
  • Fund charitable giving
  • Elect qualified charitable distribution from IRA
  • Consider advanced estate planning strategies
  • Conduct family meetings/mission statements

 

Year-end planning strategies

The end of the year is the perfect time to reevaluate your investment portfolio, including goals, risk tolerance and liquidity needs.
