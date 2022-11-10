This ongoing Retirement Daily Special Report spotlights, from the checkbook to the courtroom and beyond, the true accounts of women in retirement following a divorce. Many divorced women face devastating personal-financial ruin after the end of a marriage. Learn how some survivors are moving forward and hear from Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) experts about current or next steps not just for the women who wrote to us but for all women facing the same challenges.

By Mary Helen Gillespie

“Sheryl,” 65, of Virginia, a mother of four, tells how she will never be able to retire as her divorce has left her living paycheck-to-paycheck for decades, and she is still owed thousands of dollars in child support.

How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?

I will not be able to actually retire. I will always have to have some additional income either through part-time work or through selling china I paint and/or other art mediums.

Did you hire a financial adviser, a CPA, or other finance professional to help you plan your retirement needs during the divorce proceedings? Would you today?

My ex was/is a financial adviser, CPA, and life insurance broker. Yes, I would but I would not trust my ex.

Was your divorce attorney concerned about your retirement finances? Was the divorce judge?

Not at that time, but those issues were not of real concern until:

My ex sold his client list and began to work as an independent contractor to avoid child support based on his income. I discovered that our marital home was in the second month of foreclosure and he never told me. I was only in my second year as a real-estate agent but was able to sell the home quickly at an open house - we were in an area that was/is highly desirable. The net profit on the sale of the house should have been $90,000. But my ex had taken out a second trust on our home and forged my name on the documents. He took one of the debt payoff checks (another one I did not know about) and altered the payee to "Household of XXXX XXXXXXXX rather than "Household Finance.” Even though the attorney told the settlement company to send the final check to her and her office would cut each of us the agreed-upon amount, he took the check and forged my name on it and deposited it into his then-broker's account (a huge SEC violation). He was never punished for those actions.

Throughout our nearly 14-year marriage, all funds from my employment IRA(s) and other investments were turned over by me to him to invest for us. It was all spent on other women. Because of his flagrant disregard for child support and the loss of our home in Vienna, VA, I had to move to an affordable county, removing our kids from some of the better public schools (at that time) in Virginia, and uproot them from their home and friends. My children were 2 1/2, 9, 11, and 17 at that time.

How would you describe the quality of your financial life post-divorce?

Paycheck to paycheck, especially when I still had three of the four minor children to care for. He still owes close to $17,000 and stopped paying in 2013 when our youngest turned 18. I worked full-time throughout our marriage with one year off when each of our younger three children were born.

Throughout the marriage, "Next year, honey" was the mantra for when I could finish my last two years of college - it never happened. Finally in 2018, I completed my degree - which added $19,000 debt to my already tight budget. My car of 14 years died in 2019 and for the first time since I was 20, I had a car payment as well. National Health Care increased my monthly medical insurance payment from $95 to over $100, and now Medicare has increased it to $170.10.

I was thinking about going to the state to begin collection of past-due child support (a debt that has no cutoff date). My ex sent me two really ugly letters with accusations and threats - he is narcissistic and a bully - and yes, he still has the power to frighten me. So, there is the lesson, ladies - hire professional help, not related to you or your ex, to obtain court-ordered and enforceable long-term financial arrangements. My ex now makes close to $100,000 per year; that was something he held off on until our youngest turned 18.

I am a museum director in a small rural town and earn a measly $34,000. I have $4,000 in the last "retirement" account I set up. My Social Security will be about the same as my current income - hence, never will be able to retire.

What other information would you like to share with women in similar situations?

Even if things are amicable, get everything in writing with a neutral party witness signature. Do not give up your right to alimony. If married long enough by state and federal law, get a legally enforceable order to collect retirement and check on your Social Security rights. Put an immediate court-approved and ordered financial agreement into place immediately. If you have minor children, go through the appropriate state office of child support enforcement but be aware, your ex can play the system for a long time and avoid full payments. NEVER trust your ex to handle any of the financial arrangements himself - always get things done through legal channels so they are enforceable.

It's hard: You matter!

********************************

Retirement Daily shared “Sheryl’s” story with Allison A. Alexander, CFP®, CPA, CDFA®, a financial adviser and member-owner of Savant Wealth Management of Rockford, Illinois. Here’s her thoughts for “Sheryl” and other women facing the same issues.

“Sheryl” may be able to obtain relief, but it’s likely going to require litigation, and legal

representation can be expensive. Women facing similar challenges should contact their state bar association and explore legal aid/pro-bono family-law attorneys for additional options.

This caught my attention: “My ex was/is a financial adviser, CPA, and life insurance broker.” If what “Sheryl” says about the way he handled the couple’s finances is true, it may make sense to conduct a background check on her former husband using publicly available records. A free report can be accessed here: https://brokercheck.finra.org/ This may be of interest to a judge who revisits “Sheryl’s” case.

I would have recommended she run a credit report during the divorce process. This would have identified the second mortgages and they could have been addressed before settlement.

I now recommend she visit the Social Security office as soon as possible. With a 14-year marriage, she may be eligible for half of her former spouse’s benefits or 100% of her own, whichever is greater. She should also explore Medicare assistance programs. Depending on her income, she may be able to reduce/eliminate her premiums: https://www.medicare.gov/basics/costs/help.

Finally, she should practice self-care. She needs to stay healthy to work and reduce health care costs.

To increase her income post-divorce, “Sheryl” could develop a side hustle to generate income, preferably something online with little overhead. If she is in good health, she could walk dogs or grocery shop for others. If she lives in her own home, she could consider renting out bedrooms to friends or fully vetted strangers. This could reduce out-of-pocket costs.

It sounds like the youngest child may be 27 years old, and the oldest child may be 42 now. She could consider moving in with one of the children and being a caregiver for pay.

If she is going to continue to work as long as possible, even taking a second job, she should consider doing something she enjoys. With her art background, her skills could be helpful in a framing shop/gallery.

One area of advice I always give my divorcing clients regardless of wealth is that even if amicable, the divorce process is uncomfortable. Do not get into a hurry and rush the process. You are making short-term decisions that are going to impact your long-term financial security. Legal fees are expensive, but making poor financial decisions can be even more expensive.

Divorce can be disruptive and at times, traumatic. Recovery is a process, not something that happens overnight. If it’s possible, give yourself some breathing room, post-divorce, before making significant financial decisions.

Work with an adviser to invest your settlement. Investing may be a new, unfamiliar world. A newly divorced client may need to explore her risk tolerance and level of comfort with volatility before selecting a portfolio. Retirement projections can provide clarity on how much a person can spend without worry, resulting in peace of mind.

Advice I’d give to EVERY person, whether divorcing or not: Do not give up control of your financial situation to another person. Your financial security is your own responsibility. If your partner volunteers to be responsible for investing and tax planning, that’s fine, but be sure you hold quarterly meetings to go over all of your assets and liabilities. Make financial decisions together and recognize this is your responsibility.

********************************

Learn more by watching our webinar, Retirement Roundtable: Women, Divorce & Retirement, with Robert Powell and panelists Michelle Petrowski and Bonnie Sewell.

To find a financial professional with experience in divorce, visit the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts website.