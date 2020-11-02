Retirement Daily Learning Center: Roth IRA Conversions: Why 2020 Might be the Perfect Storm

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Matt Curfman, CFP, and Dan Vredeveld, CFP, of Richmond Brothers, a registered investment advisor in Jackson, Mich., explain why Roth IRA conversions make sense in 2020 and beyond.

In the webinar, Curfman and Vredeveld, both of whom are members of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Group, discuss the downside of traditional IRAs; Roth IRAs; the benefits of Roth IRA conversions; Roth IRA conversion mistakes to avoid; and how to take distributions from Roth IRAs.

If, after watching this webinar, you have questions about Roth IRA conversions you can post them in the comment section below or email them to questions@richmondbrothers.com.