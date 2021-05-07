Retirement Daily Learning Center: Why Would an Adviser Talk with Their Clients about a Reverse Mortgage?

In the Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Matt Curfman of Richmond Brothers, Don Graves, author of The Retiree's Guide to Housing Wealth, and Ed Slott, author of The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb, discuss how reverse mortgages can be used for long-term care costs, as a bridging strategy, for risk and tax management, and mortgage management.

Among other things, they discuss the five scenarios that a reverse mortgage strategy can solve for possible funding issues or even just concerns in retirement. Whether you’re looking to keep your taxable income down, have concerns about long-term care, want to defer your Social Security benefits to let them grow, need to replace income, or are just looking for an extra buffer, this may be a strategy worth looking into, according to the presenters.