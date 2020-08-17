TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicarePlanning for & Living in RetirementYour MoneyLifestyle
Search

Uncovering Social Security Secrets

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

In the Retirement Daily Learning Center lecture, Marcia Mantell, RMA, discusses four topics that will help you lay the groundwork for the decisions you ultimately have to make about your Social Security.

Marcia Mantell
Marcia Mantell, RMA

Those topics include: how Social Security calculates benefits, how to claim Social Security, and how to plan for surprises.

In the lecture, Mantell discusses how Social Security is designed to be insurance, or a safety net, for your retirement. It's not meant to replace your entire paycheck.

Mantell also discusses whether it makes a difference when you claim Social Security. It does.

In the lecture, Mantell describes the importance of knowing your full retirement age or FRA, how your Social Security uses something called "average indexed monthly earnings" to calculate your benefit, and primary insurance amount (PIA).

Mantell noted that those who wait to claim Social Security at age 70 will receive something called delayed retirement credits or DRC. A DRC is an increase in the monthly benefit amount due a retirement beneficiary or his or her widow(er) for each month beginning with FRA that a benefit is due but not paid. 

Generally, a person can claim Social Security as an individual, a spouse, an ex-spouse, or a surviving spouse, according to Mantell.

Mantell also recommended in her lecture that individuals visit Social Security's website to learn as much as possible before claiming benefits. And she advised individuals to sign up for a "my Social Security" account. With that account, you can receive personalized estimates of future benefits based on your real earnings, see your latest Statement, and review your earnings history.

mysocialsecurity
my Social Security

She also noted that individuals can apply for Social Security benefits online.

Apply online for Social Security retirement benefits
Apply online for Social Security benefits

And Mantell discussed the importance of reviewing your Social Security statement, and especially your estimated benefits and your earnings record.

Social Security Earnings Statements
Estimated benefits
Social Security earnings record
Earnings record

 

  

Comments

Learning Center

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Much Can You Spend In Retirement?

Is the 4% rule for generating income in retirement right for you?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

The Effect of Fee Disclosures on 401(K) Investment Allocations

Researchers show that salient fee and performance information can mitigate participants' inertia in retirement plans.

Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: How Does Social Security Calculate Spousal Benefits?

The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.

Robert Powell, CFP®

What are the Social Security and Medicare Predictions for 2021?

What do the Social Security and Medicare Trustees' updated reports say about the trust fund status for these two programs?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How is My Social Security Benefit Calculated?

Calculating the Social Security benefit takes three steps: Calculating your average earnings over your lifetime; then calculating your Primary Insurance Amount (PIA); and finally calculating your actual Social Security benefit, based on your age when filing.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Is The Pandemic Affecting Your Retirement Plans? Here’s How to Adjust

Americans are changing their budgets and refocusing their retirement plans as a result of COVID-19. Here are three approaches to consider in your planning.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

What’s the Best Social Security Claiming Strategy?

Some older adults are still able to file a restricted Social Security application.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Don’t be Taken by Surprise in Retirement

Your retirement income may cause taxation of Social Security benefits and increase Medicare Part B premiums. Take steps to avoid these surprises in retirement.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Are Surviving Spouses Dually Eligible for Social Security?

Financial adviser says surviving is spouse eligible for Social Security based on her work record and survivors benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

5 Retirement Plan Beneficiary Mistakes to Avoid

Mistakes can result in retirement plan assets being transferred to unintended beneficiaries. Make sure your assets are distributed the way you intend.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor