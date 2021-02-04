Retirement Daily Learning Center: Ten Keys to More Effective Philanthropy

Dennis Stearns, president of Stearns Financial Group, describes in the Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar the 10 keys to more effective philanthropy.

Dennis Stearns, president of Stearns Financial Group, describes in the Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar the 10 keys to more effective philanthropy.

In this webinar, Stearns elaborates on the lessons presented in Phil Buchanan's book Giving Done Right.

Read Giving Done Right: 10 Ways to Avoid Philanthropy Fumbles.

More Retirement Daily Learning Center Webinars

Roth IRA Conversions: Why 2020 Might be the Perfect Storm

How to Build a Retirement Income Plan

Six Steps You Must Take to Share Critical Information with Your Family

Uncovering Social Security Secrets