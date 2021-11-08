Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Social Security Primer
Social Security Primer
In the first of several Retirement Daily Learning Center webinars about Social Security, Martha Shedden, CRPC, RSSA, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explores the following topics: full retirement age; qualifying for Social Security; calculating retirement benefits; average indexed monthly earnings; primary insurance amount; reductions and credits; life expectancy; and working while collecting.

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Primer

