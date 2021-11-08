Publish date:

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Primer

In the first of several Retirement Daily Learning Center webinars about Social Security, Martha Shedden, CRPC, RSSA, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explores the following topics: full retirement age; qualifying for Social Security; calculating retirement benefits; average indexed monthly earnings; primary insurance amount; reductions and credits; life expectancy; and working while collecting.