December 3, 2021
Social Security Primer Part 2
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Dependent Benefits

In the second of a multi-part webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains Social Security dependent benefits, including spousal and survivors benefits.
In the second of a multi-part webinar series, Martha Shedden explains Social Security dependent benefits, including spousal and survivors benefits.

Watch Part 1 of Shedden's webinars on Social Security. 

