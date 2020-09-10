Retirement Daily Learning Center: Critical Conversations with Your Family - Six Steps You Must Take to Share Critical Information with Your Family
Robert Powell, CFP®
Bob Mauterstock, CFP, co-founder of the Online Elder Planning Specialist program at Salem State University, describes in this on-demand webinar the six steps you must take to share critical information with your family.
Here's a summary of what you'll learn in the webinar:
Create a Primary Source Reference Book
According to Mauterstock, the following items should be included in what he describes as a Lifefolio:
■ Investments (where located, account info, ownership)
■ Insurance (where are policies? Check beneficiaries)
■ Legal Documents
■ Professional Advisors (contact information)
■ Passports
■ Vehicle Titles
■ Mortgage documents
■ Safe Deposit Keys
■ Internet links (URL address, username, password)
Keep Your Legal Documents Up to Date
According to Mauterstock, the following documents should be kept up to date:
• Durable Power of Attorney
• Health Care Proxy
• Will
• Beneficiary Statements
• POLST
• HIPAA Form
Create a Long-Term Care Plan
According to Mauterstock, creating a long-term plan involved asking the following questions:
- Where will you live?
- Who will take care of you?
- How will you pay for your care?
Create an End-of-life Plan
Mauterstocks recommends using the following resources to create an end-of-life plan:
• The Conversation Project, www.theconversationproject.org
• The Five Wishes, www.agingwithdignity.org
• Cake, www.joincake.com
• Hello The Game, www.commonpractice.com
How Do You Want To Be Remembered?
Mauterstocks also recommends contemplating how you will want to be remembered. To do so, consider the following:
• Write a Legacy Letter
• Create an Audio or Video
• Find a Personal Historian
Hold a Family Meeting
And lastly, Mauterstock recommends holding a family to discuss end-of-life and legacy issues. To do so, consider, the following:
• Recruit an Independent Facilitator
• Include All Your Children
• Vote by Consensus
• Share Your Plan