Retirement Daily Learning Center - Life Planning: The Difference between Tax Preparation & Tax Planning

Knowing the difference between tax preparation and tax planning can have a significant impact on your overall retirement planning. In this webinar, Jeannette Bajalia explains why.

In this fourth segment of our Life Planning Series with Jeannette Bajalia, she discusses the difference between tax planning and tax preparation. This is of particular importance with an unknown tax environment for those who are planning for retirement as well as those who are already retired and want to prepare to hold on to more of their retirement savings. Bajalia speaks to the opportunities through tax planning to shift from a mindset of “forever taxed” to “never taxed.”

