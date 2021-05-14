TheStreet home
Retirement Daily Learning Center: How to Read Your Permanent Life Insurance Policy's In-force Ledger

Brant Steck, a vice president with BUI, explains how to read your permanent life insurance policy's in-force ledger.
by Brent Steck, CFP

Permanent life insurance policies are complex financial instruments. Though they are intended to be tools to mitigate risk, they require regular attention to ensure they are performing as expected, which can only be done through careful analysis of an in-force ledger. 

In this webinar, we will cover what “underperformance” could mean to a policy owner, what an in-force ledger is (and how to identify potential red flags in them) and how to communicate with the insurance carrier to obtain the information needed to manage the plan.

Read How to Reinvent Your Permanent Life Insurance Strategy in Retirement

About the author: C. Brant Steck, CFP®

As vice president of BUI, Brant leads the firm’s marketing efforts with the ultimate goal of understanding, creating and delivering value to the advisors. By tailoring BUI’s resources and services to the needs of individual advisors, the marketing team at BUI makes it comfortable and easy for advisors to engage their clients in the areas of wealth transfer and wealth protection.

Brant commonly participates in joint meetings with financial service professionals who have varying levels of expertise (financial planners, investment managers, attorneys, accountants, trust companies, property and casualty specialists, group benefits producers, etc.) to develop planning recommendations, commonly employing life insurance and long-term care insurance.

After graduating from Truman State University, Brant began his career in the insurance industry at GMAC Insurance and then AXA Advisors before finding his home at BUI in 2008. In May of 2012, Brant completed the education, exam, experience and ethics requirements to earn his designation as a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®). Brant has been quoted in numerous publications, most recently in U.S. News & World Report. 

Learning Center

