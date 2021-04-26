How to Make an Investment Plan

In this free webinar, Dana Anspach of Sensible Money provides you with a framework to help you answer investment questions and develop an investment plan that fits your goals, time horizon, and future cash flow needs.

What investments should you buy?

When should you buy them?

How long do you hold them?

Is it foolish to own bonds right now?

What about crypto, is it a fad or the next big thing?

Dana will cover:

• Key components to an investment plan

• The impact of taxes

• When to buy and sell

• What do when the media says “Bonds/Stocks/Real Estate/Gold/Crypto are/ are not the place to be these days.”

• How investment plans should vary based on your goals

Date and Time: Thu, May 20, 2021, 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM EDT

Register here for this free webinar.