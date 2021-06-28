TheStreet home
Retirement Daily Learning Center: How to Know When to Retire

This webinar, presented by Joe DiSalvo, co-author of "Income for Life," will help pre-retirees and recent retirees learn how to pull all the various financial pieces together in order to have a successful retirement and live the life they've worked hard for.
What is your plan to convert your savings, IRAs, 401(k)s, stocks, bonds, and cash to a paycheck?

In this webinar, learn how to develop an income plan that will replace your paycheck in retirement.

Presented by Joe DiSalvo, co-author of "Income for Life," this video will help pre-retirees and recent retirees learn how to pull all the various financial pieces together in order to have a successful retirement and live the life they've worked hard for.

Typically, when people are approaching retirement they are challenged by a set of common issues and concerns: Do I have enough to retire? How do I create a paycheck from my investments? Is my money invested in the best places for this next phase of my life? How do I take the money in my IRA out in the most tax-efficient manner? And many other issues - in this first session we will review the following:

  • The Retirement Planning Stool - A critical way of thinking about your retirement income plan
  • The three most important numbers you must have to retire with confidence
  • The five unique risks to a retiree- and a practical plan for managing them
  • How blindly following conventional wisdom in retirement can hurt you!

