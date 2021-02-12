In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Dana Anspach, CFP®, RMA®, the founder and CEO of Sensible Money, the author of Control Your Retirement Destiny, and the professor of The Great Courses’ How to Plan for the Perfect Retirement, explains how to build a retirement spending plan.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about the shortcomings of the various rules of thumb used to create a retirement spending plan, two ways to budget, how to account for health care expenses in retirement, and how to project expenses in retirement.

“I know talking about spending and budgeting is not everybody's favorite thing, but I am going to make it as exciting as possible because it really is the key to financial success,” said Anspach. “Not only while you're accumulating assets, but also while you're in retirement.”

Rules of Thumb

One rule of thumb would have you spend 80% of your pre-retirement salary in retirement.

But what does that 80% represent? Does it represent 80% of your gross salary, or 80% of your gross salary minus the amount you were saving for retirement, or 80% of your take-home pay, or something else?

Ultimately, a rule of thumb might be a good starting place if you're 20 years away from retirement but it’s no substitute for doing a budget. “As you get closer to retirement, you need to dig into the details,” said Anspach.

Two Ways to Budget

In the webinar, Anspach describes two ways to do a budget: top-down or bottom-up.

Her preferred method is to break expenses into four major categories: credit card, monthly recurring (mortgage and utility bills for example), non-monthly recurring such as insurance premiums, and the expenses that people forget.

The bottom-up approach allows you to dig into the details of your spending and discover whether your spending is aligning with your values, what's most important to you, she said.

Accounting for Health Care Expenses

In the webinar, Anspach describes the three distinct phases of health care expenses in retirement: pre-age 65; post-age 65; and long-term care.

When you're planning ahead for health care, it's not necessarily an additional expense,” Anspach said in the webinar. The challenge is that if you’re working for an employer that’s covering much of your health insurance premium you don’t have to budget for that as a line item. “And when you shift to retirement, you will, and you may have to cover a much larger portion of it.”

And that’s especially the case you retire before age 65 - you’re going to have to factor in the cost of health care insurance.

Post-age 65, Medicare begins for most people. And, though it might be hard to believe, your total health insurance costs usually drop at that point, according to Anspach.

And then there’s the later phase of life where long-term care medical expenses, which typically aren't covered by traditional insurance, can kick in, said Anspach.

There are several factors that affect the cost of health insurance at any age: your health status and risk, and geography, where you live.

Employer subsidies and your retirement age have the biggest impact on health care expenses for pre-age 65 retirees. Medicare coverages choices and Medicare surcharges impact the cost of health care post-age 65. Read Planning for health care costs in retirement.

According to Anspach, the cost of paid long-term care can vary widely: nearly 50% of retirees can expect to incur no long-term care costs; 26% can expect to incur costs up to $100,000; 11% can expect to pay somewhere between $100,000 and $250,000; and 15% of retirees can expect to pay more than $250,000 in long-term care costs.

How might you pay for the cost of long-term care? If you have more than $2 million in financial assets you could self-insure. Those who have less than $500,000 could spend down their assets and go on Medicaid. Those with financial assets between $500,000 and $2 million might consider buying long-term care insurance.

Another option? Consider buying into a continuing care retirement community or CCRC while you’re healthy. You have to read the covenants “very carefully” but many of these communities provide a place where you can age in place and “know that the care will be readily available to you when you need it,” said Anspach.

Putting it All Together

There are three distinct spending phases in retirement: the go-go years, the slow-go years, and the no-go years. In the first phase, you might spend more on traveling and eating out than in the no-go years, and you might spend more on health care in the no-go years than in the go-go years.

And ultimately research has shown that real spending, spending after inflation, declines from the go-go to slow-go years and then rises from the slow-go to the no-go years. Read Exploring the Retirement Consumption Puzzle. And that research supports the behavior that Anspach has witnessed with her clients.

Of note, it’s wise to calculate taxes, especially those associated with required minimum distributions (RMDs) and Social Security, into your retirement spending plan. Dinkytown.net has as an online calculator that can do that.

