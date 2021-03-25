Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Retirement Daily Learning Center: How Successful People Avoid Life's 4th Quarter Fumbles

Nine key elements can help you enjoy a successful last quarter of your life.
Author:
Publish date:

Dennis Stearns, CFP®, president of Stearns Financial Group, describes in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar the 25 key fumbles that have the greatest chance of ruining the last quarter of your life.

Dennis Stearns

Dennis Stearns, CFP

9 essential elements come into play:

  1. Making better decisions
  2. Having a good transition plan
  3. A balanced financial and investment strategy
  4. Having a good reason to get out of bed
  5. Wellness versus the absence of illness
  6. Social networks in the Fourth Quarter
  7. Proper Communications
  8. A thoughtful estate planning
  9. Getting your living options right

Get ahead of these fumbles and take proactive action if you want to live a longer, happier, and healthier fourth quarter of life.

