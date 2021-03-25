Retirement Daily Learning Center: How Successful People Avoid Life's 4th Quarter Fumbles
Nine key elements can help you enjoy a successful last quarter of your life.
Dennis Stearns, CFP®, president of Stearns Financial Group, describes in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar the 25 key fumbles that have the greatest chance of ruining the last quarter of your life.
9 essential elements come into play:
- Making better decisions
- Having a good transition plan
- A balanced financial and investment strategy
- Having a good reason to get out of bed
- Wellness versus the absence of illness
- Social networks in the Fourth Quarter
- Proper Communications
- A thoughtful estate planning
- Getting your living options right
Get ahead of these fumbles and take proactive action if you want to live a longer, happier, and healthier fourth quarter of life.