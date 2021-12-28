Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Pension Rules

In the third of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), explains the Social Security rules for pensions, including the government pension offset and the windfall elimination provision.
In the third of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), explains the Social Security rules for pensions, including the government pension offset (GPO) and the windfall elimination provision (WEP).

In the first of several Retirement Daily Learning Center webinars about Social Security, Martha Shedden, CRPC, RSSA, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explores the following topics: full retirement age; qualifying for Social Security; calculating retirement benefits; average indexed monthly earnings; primary insurance amount; reductions and credits; life expectancy; and working while collecting.

In the second of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains Social Security dependent benefits, including spousal and survivors benefits.

