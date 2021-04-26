Retirement Daily Learning Center: Estate Planning Essentials

What’s the greatest gift you can give to your loved ones? It’s not what you might be thinking. In this webinar, Jeannette Bajalia, the president and founder of Woman's Worth, discusses the basics of an estate plan: what an estate is and what estate planning is all about.

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Jeannette Bajalia, the president and founder of Woman's Worth, discusses the basics of an estate plan: what an estate is and what estate planning is all about.

While Bajalia is not an estate planning attorney herself, she shares practical insights about what you need to know to make sure you have the right legal documents to protect you while you are of capacity. And, she highlights what you need to ensure is in place when you can’t speak for yourself.

