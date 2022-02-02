Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Case Studies
Martha Shedden, the president and founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, discusses in the fourth of an ongoing series a number of Social Security case studies for single, married, divorced and survivor beneficiaries.
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Primer
In the first of several Retirement Daily Learning Center webinars about Social Security, Martha Shedden, CRPC, RSSA, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explores the following topics: full retirement age; qualifying for Social Security; calculating retirement benefits; average indexed monthly earnings; primary insurance amount; reductions and credits; life expectancy; and working while collecting.
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Dependent Benefits
In the second of a multi-part webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains Social Security dependent benefits, including spousal and survivors benefits.
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Pension Rules
In the third of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), explains the Social Security rules for pensions, including the government pension offset and the windfall elimination provision.