Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Case Studies

Martha Shedden, the president and founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, discusses a number of Social Security case studies for single, married, divorced, and survivor beneficiaries.

Martha Shedden, the president and founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, discusses in the fourth of an ongoing series a number of Social Security case studies for single, married, divorced and survivor beneficiaries.

In case you missed it...

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Primer

In the first of several Retirement Daily Learning Center webinars about Social Security, Martha Shedden, CRPC, RSSA, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explores the following topics: full retirement age; qualifying for Social Security; calculating retirement benefits; average indexed monthly earnings; primary insurance amount; reductions and credits; life expectancy; and working while collecting.

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Dependent Benefits

In the second of a multi-part webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains Social Security dependent benefits, including spousal and survivors benefits.

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Pension Rules

In the third of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), explains the Social Security rules for pensions, including the government pension offset and the windfall elimination provision.

