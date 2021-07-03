This Week In Crypto
Noble DraKoln, co-founder of NFT music startup Bandroyalty.com, and Peter Gantner, founder/CEO of TruBadger, discuss this week's developments in the world of crypto, including Point72 Asset Management looking to hire a head of cryptocurrencies and the family office of billionaire George Soros starting to trade bitcoin.
