finStream.tv Announces Special Coverage for Financial Literacy Month

finStream today announced new programming in April in support of Financial Literacy Month. finStream.TV, which is focused on increasing financial education and literacy, has developed over 100 short-form videos tailored to the new normal.

finStream features the world’s top experts on “everything money,” from designing your personal financial plan, to saving for a house, to funding college tuitions, to planning for retirement and everything in between. Whether you’re Gen Z, a Millennial, a Boomer or part of the Silent generation, finStream offers invaluable and objective actionable guidance that you can start using right away.



Throughout the month of April, finStream will launch additional on-demand streaming videos offering viewers financial literacy basics, actionable savings tips and additional resources to help people improve financial literacy across the generations.

Three pillars distinguish finStream.

- Original programming: Launched during the pandemic, the channel focuses on the new normal and how the myriad challenges we are all facing will impact money matters moving forward.

- Focus on women and minorities: finStream features a special emphasis on the needs of women and minorities, two underserved constituencies in financial communications and education.

- Curated content. finStream also curates and presents best-in-class content from the nation's foremost personal finance experts.



“We’re honored to have world class experts developing original programming for finStream” said co-founder Bob Powell, distinguished financial journalist and contributor to MarketWatch, TheStreet, USA Today and editor of Retirement Daily. "We plan to add even more original content aimed at helping educate Americans of all ages about personal finance.”

finStream programming is available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Amazon fire TV, Roku TV and @ http://www. finstream.tv.



