finStream Launches New Weekly Personal Finance Streaming Program, “Level Up With Lee”

finStream.TV, a dynamic OTT/streaming channel targeted to the specific personal financial needs of different generations and their unique media consumption habits, announced today the launch of a new weekly program hosted by Lee Baker, CFP®, president of Apex Financial Services: Level Up With Lee. The channel, which is focused on increasing financial education and literacy, is geared toward the various stages of life and each individual’s unique life circumstances.

Level Up With Lee

Level Up With Lee is a new personal finance show that will help people manage their financial lives. According to Baker, “Level Up With Lee will cover personal finance issues ranging from getting your first credit card, to getting a mortgage, to managing your retirement and everything in between. “We want the show to be a resource to help you improve your life,” said Baker.

The show will also cover issues that are specific to the financial lives of women and communities of color.

Lee Baker, CFP

Lee Baker, CFP®, has been recognized as one of Investopedia’s Top 100 Advisors in America. His passion for helping people achieve financial security combined with a desire to bring a little bit of "Wall Street" to "your street" led him to establish Apex Financial Services. When Lee is not working with clients he is leading positive social change as the President of AARP Georgia. In addition, he is currently chair of the Advisory Board for the financial planning program at Clark Atlanta University where he contributes to the future of the planning profession by helping to mold the planners of tomorrow. Lee remains active in his community as a member of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association Board of Trustees, the Financial Planning Association and his church where he is currently Chair of the Trustee Ministry at Antioch Baptist Church North. Lee is frequently quoted in various publications including Black Enterprise Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Kiplinger's, Christian Science Monitor, and Financial Planning Magazine. He also writes a column for MarketWatch and appears regularly on CNBC.

finStream is available for free on Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, Vimeo, YouTube, and at finstream.tv. With a mission to increase financial literacy and therefore the standard of living for people worldwide, finStream’s original and curated financial content is now available to more people than ever before.

About finStream Inc.

Founded by veterans from the financial services, media and communications industries, finStream is uniquely positioned as your new personal financial resource, targeted to different generations and your specific needs. For more information or to watch the show, please visit finstream.tv.