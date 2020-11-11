TheStreet
Jeffrey Levine, Retirement Daily's Ask the Hammer, joins Holistiplan as Tax Planning Strategist

Robert Powell, CFP®

Holistiplan, an award-winning tax planning software for advisers built to systematize and automate the process of reviewing a client’s tax return to find potential planning opportunities, this week announced that Jeffrey Levine CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, CWS® will join Holistiplan as tax planning strategist.

Levine, among many other things, is the co-host of Retirement Daily's Ask the Hammer as well as the director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners.

Jeffrey Levine, CPA
Jeffrey Levine, Tax Planning Strategist, Holistiplan

"My role will be to help them continue to enhance the software they’ve already built by helping them to roadmap the changes that will have the biggest impact for advisers, helping to ensure the program’s accuracy as new features are rolled out, and helping users to understand the terminology and tax rules necessary to get the most of out the software," said Levine.

