In this Ask the Hammer episode, Jeffrey gets some questions from folks who want to know what sort of year-end income tax planning strategies they might consider.

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about what to do about the down market, pandemic-related distributions, FSAs, RMDs, student loan forgiveness, and open enrollment for Medicare.

Watch the full episode to find more tax planning strategies for the end of the year.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer: