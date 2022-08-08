Skip to main content
Can I Make IRA Contributions After 70 and Do I Also Still Need to Take RMDs
Ask the Hammer: How Does Working Impact My RMD and IRA Contributions?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about working, RMDs, and continuing IRA contributions.

In this week's Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:

I’m 73 years old and I’m still working. I still have earned income, so can I make an IRA contribution and if so, do I have to take a required minimum distribution (RMD)?” 

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question. 

Jeffrey and Bob discuss the RMD rule for plans not sponsored by employers, which have changed since the passage of the SECURE Act of 2020. 

Watch the full episode to find out whether the reader can contribute to their IRA or needs to take a required minimum distribution.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

