Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Will a QCD in Excess of One's RMD Help Reduce Modified Adjusted Gross Income for IRMAA Purposes?
Ask the Hammer: Will a QCD in Excess of One's RMD Help Reduce Modified Adjusted Gross Income for IRMAA Purposes?

Ask the Hammer: Will a QCD in Excess of One's RMD Help Reduce Modified Adjusted Gross Income for IRMAA Purposes?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about how a QCD can impact IRMAA.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Will a QCD (qualified charitable distribution) in excess of one’s RMD (required minimum distribution) amount help to reduce modified adjusted gross income for IRMAA (income-related monthly adjustment amount) purposes?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

Levine talks about:

  • How QCDs do (or do not) impact income
  • How QCDs can impact RMDs
  • What IRMAA is
  • If you can use QCDs to reduce IRMAA
  • What can push your income higher and when it will impact IRMAA
  • Why social security uses tax returns from two years prior

Make sure to watch the episode to get the full scoop!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Can I Use Money From an RMD to Contribute to a Retirement Account?

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Will a QCD in Excess of One's RMD Help Reduce Modified Adjusted Gross Income for IRMAA Purposes?

By Robert Powell, CFP13 seconds ago
pexels-binyamin-mellish-186077
NexGen Money

Are You Prepared to Handle Your Parents’ Estate?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
pexels-olya-kobruseva-5428829
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Should I Invest Proceeds from a Home Sale to Create Retirement Income?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 10, 2022
Member Exclusive
pexels-pixabay-128867
Social Security/Medicare

Your Social Security Statement: Pros and Cons of the Latest Version

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 10, 2022
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4239037
NexGen Money

How to Spring Clean Your Finances

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 9, 2022
What are required minimum distributions or RMDs? How do you calculate the RMD? Can you take the RMD from one account instead of separately from each account? Dana Anspach, the CEO and founder of Sensible Money, and Julio Lopez-Brito, a financial planner with Sensible Money discuss in this video interview with Retirement Daily Editor Robert Powell everything you need to know about RMDs.
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup May 1 - 7

By Retirement DailyMay 7, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Use Money From an RMD to Contribute to a Retirement Account?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 6, 2022
pexels-ylanite-koppens-796603
Your Money

Beneficiary Strategies & SECURE Act 2.0

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 6, 2022
pexels-anete-lusina-4792285
NexGen Money

Shred It or Save It: A Guide on Organizing Important Documents

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 5, 2022