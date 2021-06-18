TheStreet home
Ask the Hammer: Why Is the Base Amount of Social Security Benefits Subject to Tax Not Indexed for Inflation?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video why the base amount of Social Security benefits subject to tax is not indexed for inflation.
Why is the base about of Social Security benefits subject to tax not indexed for inflation?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
