Jeffrey Levine explains the coordination of Social Security cost of living adjustments and Medicare Part B premiums.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

“Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about how Medicare price changes can impact the net amount of your Social Security benefit check.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s questions.

