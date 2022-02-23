Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Should I File My Taxes Now or Later?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about when is the best time to file taxes.

It's tax filing season, and I'm not sure whether I should file now or later.

That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine — director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners — in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

