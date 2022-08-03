Skip to main content
Are Minor Beneficiaries Of A Retirement Account Required To Withdrawl All Assets Within 10 Years?
Are Minor Beneficiaries Of A Retirement Account Required To Withdrawl All Assets Within 10 Years?

Ask the Hammer: What Happens when Minor Children Inherit Retirement Accounts?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about how retirement accounts are transferred to minors if they're named as beneficiaries.

In this week's Ask the Hammer, a reader asks the question:

“I’m a divorced individual and I’ve named my two minor children as the beneficiaries of my retirement account. If something happens to me, does that mean that they need to take out all the money from my retirement account within 10 years?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss when the 10-year rule goes into effect after the passage of the SECURE Act. They also explore other options for beneficiaries who happen to be minors, including holding assets in a trust and what taxes one may expect as a result. 

Lastly, the pair also explain how Uniform Transfer to Minors Act accounts (UTMA) can be utilized. 

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader's question. 

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Happens when Minor Children Inherit Retirement Accounts?

By Retirement Daily2 minutes ago
pexels-alesia-kozik-6781340
NexGen Money

Three Ways to Invest In Your Child's Future

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
ask bob
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Convert U.S. Saving Bonds to a T-Bill?

By Robert Powell, CFPAug 2, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Member Exclusive
Health Insurance Premiums
Social Security/Medicare

Health Insurance Premiums Could Rise Dramatically in 2023

By Mer BrownAug 1, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Weekly Roundup 7/29
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup - Jul 24 - 30

By Retirement DailyJul 30, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About The Income, Chapter 2: Safety First!

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 29, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
health insurance thumbnail
Your Money

6 Health Insurance Options for Early Retirees

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 29, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Zero Capital Gains Tax
Your Money

The Secret to Zero Capital Gains Tax

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 28, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
houses thumbnail
Your Money

Prevent Chaos When Choosing Your Personal Representative of Your Estate

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 28, 2022 7:00 AM EDT