Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask the Hammer: When is the Deadline to Make a 2021 IRA Contribution?
Ask the Hammer: When is the Deadline to Make a 2021 IRA Contribution?

Ask the Hammer: When is the Deadline to Make a 2021 IRA Contribution?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about the IRA contribution deadline.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

When is the deadline to make a 2021 IRA contribution?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine says that, in general, the deadline for making an IRA contribution is the tax filing deadline. Typically, the tax filing deadline is April 15th, meaning that the IRA contribution deadline is (usually) April 15th, too. 

However, if April 15th falls on a weekend or holiday, the tax filing deadline gets pushed back. 

This year, April 15th falls on the District of Columbia's Emancipation Day (a recognized holiday), so the deadline is pushed back to the following Monday, April 18th. It just so happens that Massachusetts and Maine recognize Patriots' Day, which is on April 18th. That means that, for those two states, the tax deadline is pushed back again to April 19th. 

Although it is possible to wait until the last possible minute to make an IRA contribution (and file your taxes), Levine advises against it. It's better to give yourself plenty of time to get everything done.

Learn more about the intricacies of this question in the video.

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: When is the Deadline to Make a 2021 IRA Contribution?

By Robert Powell, CFP1 minute ago
christina-victoria-craft-ZHys6xN7sUE-unsplash
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 2)

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
katie-harp-aGwT9nSiTWU-unsplash
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Medicare Premiums are Reducing My Social Security Benefit

By Robert Powell, CFPMar 10, 2022
Member Exclusive
pexels-mariakray-9625765
Saving/Investing for Retirement

The Income Annuity: A Retiree’s Life Jacket

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 10, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: I've Inherited an IRA... Now What?

By Robert Powell, CFPMar 9, 2022
frank-busch-PzifgmBsxCc-unsplash (1)
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Rising Rates and Bond Funds - Consider These Alternatives

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 9, 2022
pexels-thisisengineering-3862601
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Preparing for the Future: Women & Financial Planning

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 8, 2022
jordan-donaldson-jordi-d-ylE5CGMfUJk-unsplash
News & Commentary

International Women’s Day: Let’s Fight for Financial Equality

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 8, 2022
pexels-elina-fairytale-3893534
News & Commentary

10 Financial “Pearls of Wisdom” from Mothers to their Daughters

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 8, 2022