Ask the Hammer: When is the Deadline to Make a 2021 IRA Contribution?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about the IRA contribution deadline.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

When is the deadline to make a 2021 IRA contribution?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine says that, in general, the deadline for making an IRA contribution is the tax filing deadline. Typically, the tax filing deadline is April 15th, meaning that the IRA contribution deadline is (usually) April 15th, too.

However, if April 15th falls on a weekend or holiday, the tax filing deadline gets pushed back.

This year, April 15th falls on the District of Columbia's Emancipation Day (a recognized holiday), so the deadline is pushed back to the following Monday, April 18th. It just so happens that Massachusetts and Maine recognize Patriots' Day, which is on April 18th. That means that, for those two states, the tax deadline is pushed back again to April 19th.

Although it is possible to wait until the last possible minute to make an IRA contribution (and file your taxes), Levine advises against it. It's better to give yourself plenty of time to get everything done.

