Ask the Hammer: What's the Best Way to Rebalance My Portfolio?

Robert Powell, CFP®

What’s the best way to rebalance my portfolio? Should I sell my winners and buy my losers?

That was the question posed to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, in this episode of Ask the Hammer on Retirement Daily.

And the answer is: "There is no single best way to rebalance your portfolio," said Levine. "It's what's the best way for you."

And what's best for you will depend on many factors, including, but not limited to what stage of life you're in (the accumulation versus the decumulation phase) and where your assets are located (taxable versus tax-deferred versus tax-free).

To be sure, the most common way to rebalance is to sell what risen in value and what's declined in value to bring your portfolio to its target asset allocation.

But if you're in the accumulation phase, you might readjust your contributions and purchase what's declined in value and stop purchasing what's risen in value until your portfolio is back to its target asset allocation. 

On the other hand, if you're in the decumulation phase, you might consider withdrawing that which has risen in value until your portfolio is back to its target asset allocation.

In addition, Levine also said it's important to weigh the tax consequences of rebalancing, especially in the case of taxable accounts. In general, Levine said he's a fan of rebalancing using tolerance bands but it might be easier to do with the help of a financial adviser who has access to special software.

Read Optimal Rebalancing – Time Horizons Vs Tolerance Bands and Portfolio Rebalancing Usually Reduces Returns, But Also Risk.

Ask The Hammer

Should You Take a Pension Buy Out?

If you receive a letter from a former employer’s long-forgotten pension plan, offering to buy you out and send you a check, should you do it?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement, It Is A-Changin'

The vision of life after 65 for workers changed long before COVID-19. How is it impacting those in their 20s and 30s, as well as those in & near retirement?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Research: Financial Literacy and Financial Decision-Making at Older Ages

Financial literacy is associated with a greater propensity to timely pay off credit card balances, to hold stock, and to follow an age-appropriate investment glide path.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: What Does the CARES Act Mean for Charitable Giving?

Jeffrey Levine, Director of Advanced Planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video above-the-line deductions for charitable contributions in 2020.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Mega-Backdoor Roth – The Ultimate Roth Conversion Strategy

Looking to turbo-charge your retirement savings? Read how a mega-backdoor Roth conversion can work for high earners.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Should I Combine Medigap with TRICARE?

Dr. Katy Votava answers a reader's question about how best to supplement their existing medical insurance.

Retirement Daily

How the Election May Affect Your Retirement

Is there real change coming with the November elections? Who might be the winners and losers?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Essential Decisions to Make Before Retirement

Author Steve Vernon discusses in this Retirement Daily video the essential decisions to make before retiring.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Don't Go Broke in Retirement

Author Steve Vernon discusses in this Retirement Daily video how to spend safely in retirement

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask the Hammer: Should I Reinvest My Dividends?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this video what a Retirement Daily reader should do with their dividends.

Robert Powell, CFP®