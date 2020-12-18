Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterVideoNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Search

Ask the Hammer: What's the Best Way to Donate to Charity?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the best way to donate to charity.
Author:
Publish date:

A lot of charities are asking for money right now. What’s your best advice about giving and the best way to take advantage of any tax-saving opportunities?

That was the reader question Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer Retirement Daily.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Ask the Hammer: What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What's the Best Way to Donate to Charity?

retirement choices
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Retirement Plan Options in the 21st Century

saving for retirement
Saving/Investing for Retirement

What to do if Your Retirement Goal Seems Out of Reach

transition from accumulation to distribution
Planning for & Living in Retirement

From Accumulation to Distribution: How to Handle this Essential Transition in Your Financial Plan

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in IPOs?

Business Owners Can Cash in With a Cash-Balance Retirement Plan
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Can You Retire During a Pandemic?

Retirement Planning Challenges Women Face
Your Money

How Women Leaving the Workforce Can Protect Their Retirement Savings

Ask Bob: Should I Buy an Annuity With a Cost-of-Living Adjustment Provision?
Your Money

Why Annuities in this Low Rate Environment

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Do I Need a Roth IRA Conversion Plan?