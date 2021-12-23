Ask the Hammer: What's Next for the Build Back Better Legislation?

Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Was it a lump of coal or a gift, or a little bit of both? Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners discusses his reaction to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia deciding not to support the Build Back Better legislation.
Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners discusses in this special holiday edition of Ask the Hammer his reaction to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia deciding not to support the Build Back Better legislation.

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

