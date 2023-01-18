Jeffrey Levine and Robert Powell review how this new legislation impacts retirement planning.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, Jeffrey explains what's new in this legislation and the impact to retirement planning.

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about the impact of SECURE 2.0 on taking required minimum distributions

Watch the full episode to find out when you will need to take your RMDs.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

