Ask the Hammer: What's Going on with GameStop and What's a Short Squeeze?
Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video his take on the GameStop story and explains what a short squeeze is.
That's the reader question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.
Got Questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.
