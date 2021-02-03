Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Ask the Hammer: What's Going on with GameStop and What's a Short Squeeze?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video his take on the GameStop story and explains what a short squeeze is.
That's the reader question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

