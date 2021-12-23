Publish date:
Ask the Hammer: What Social Security Benefits are Available to a Lower-Earning and Younger Spouse?
Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners helps a Retirement Daily reader determine the best Social Security claiming strategy for a lower-earning and younger spouse. Should she claim on her own work record or a spousal benefit?
Got questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.
