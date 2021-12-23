Ask the Hammer: What Social Security Benefits are Available to a Lower-Earning and Younger Spouse?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners helps a reader determine the best Social Security claiming strategy for a lower-earning and younger spouse.

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners helps a Retirement Daily reader determine the best Social Security claiming strategy for a lower-earning and younger spouse. Should she claim on her own work record or a spousal benefit?

Got questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer Videos