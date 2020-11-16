TheStreet
Ask the Hammer: What Should You Do with Your Money Now that the Election is Over?

Robert Powell, CFP®

What should I do with my money now that the election is over?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer on Retirement Daily.

Mind the Gap between Income and Expenses

A comprehensive financial plan helps define the “gap” between how much money you'll need in retirement and when you'll need it.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How to Avoid Mistakes When Dividing Retirement Assets During a Divorce

Learn the steps to take when untangling retirement assets as the result of divorce.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How to Avoid 5 Common (and Costly) Medicare Mistakes

Navigating the enrollment guidelines of Medicare can be puzzling. Here are 5 top tips for Medicare enrollees and how to avoid some common and costly errors.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is a Husband Entitled to his Deceased Wife's Social Security Benefit?

Can husband's collect additional Social Security benefits when their wife passes on?

Retirement Daily

Keep Your Eye on QBI before You Rothify

A Roth conversion often makes sense but there are times when reduced income tax savings can offset the potential long-term benefits of large conversion amounts.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Jeffrey Levine, Retirement Daily's Ask the Hammer, joins Holistiplan as Tax Planning Strategist

In the Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey Levine, the director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners and Kevin Lozer, the co-founder of Holistiplan discuss Levine's new role with Holistiplan as a tax planning strategist.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Seven Questions to Answer About Your Life Insurance Plan

Your life insurance needs evolve with your life changes. Make sure you have the most effective and efficient protection.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Assessing Small Business Retirement Plan Options: It Pays to be Proactive

Learn the pros and cons of various retirement plan options a small business owner should consider.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Two Ways to Align Your Money with Your Values

Instead of focusing on money simply as a thing to accumulate, think about your money in terms of what it can do for you.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Growth vs. Value - The Disparity in Performance in this Current Market Cycle

Perspective on positioning your portfolio to take advantage of the trends.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor