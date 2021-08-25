August 25, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search
Ask The Hammer inherited annuity
Ask The Hammer inherited annuity

Ask the Hammer: What should you do if you inherit an annuity?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's questions about an annuity they and their siblings inherited.
Author:
Publish date:

"Our mother passed December of 2020. She had an annuity with Tennessee Farmers Life Insurance Co. with her 3 living children as beneficiaries. We have not received the proceeds as of this date. I attended a financial meeting tonight and the speaker stated that the new tax laws for 2021 state that if you do not receive the proceeds by September of this year, you will be penalized, greatly. We are in disagreement over the will at this moment and are not speaking." 

"Please send information about how these proceeds are to be distributed. The agent states that all 3 checks have to be issued on the same day to us. I am trying to do the right thing and so far have not found anything on the internet regarding this."

That is the question Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this installment of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask The Hammer:

Should I Switch to the Bucket Approach?

Should I Focus on Paying Off a Parent Plus Loan?

Does Putting Back a COVID-related IRA Distribution into My IRA Count as My Contribution?

Is There a Tax Break If I Cash In My Series EE Bonds Early?

What Happens after the Successor Beneficiary Dies?

What's the Best Way to Handle a Loan to a Family Member?

Must I Start Taking RMDs from an Inherited IRA Right Away?

What Do I Need to Know About the Premium Assistance Tax Credits That Are Part of the American Rescue Plan Act?

How Much of My Traditional IRA Should I Convert Into My Roth IRA?

How Can I Get a $5 Billion Roth IRA?

What Are the Best Strategies to Pay Down Credit Card Debt?

Do Trust Assets Get a Step Up in Basis?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What should you do if you inherit an annuity?

Ask Bob: Annuities and Transfer of Ownership
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Understanding Income Annuities and Their Benefits for You

scott-graham-5fNmWej4tAA-unsplash
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How to Make the Most of Company Stock in Your 401(k)

Tax Withholding Estimator Helps Calculate Tax on Social Security, Pensions
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Why does Social Security limit my tax withholding options?

pexels-rodnae-productions-8292770
Financial Adviser Center

5 Key Financial Metrics When Evaluating a HECM Reverse Mortgage

Goals-based Investing
Financial Adviser Center

The Future of Wealth Management

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How Should I Use Money I Inherited?

Ask Bob: Using Retirement Funds for College Expenses
NexGen Money

Impact of FAFSA Changes for Divorced and Separated Parents

pexels-yan-krukov-6817705
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 8/16-8/20